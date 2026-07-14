Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

A farmer who shot dead a 19-year-old burglar during a break-in at his Derbyshire farmhouse will not face criminal charges, prosecutors have confirmed. Rob Lomas, who is in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder after Marcus Smith, 19, was fatally shot during an incident at a farmhouse in Whaley Bridge in May 2024. Emergency services were called to reports of a burglary in the early hours of the morning, where officers found Mr Smith with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Lomas, who held the firearm legally, was arrested following the incident and remained on police bail while detectives carried out an extensive investigation. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now confirmed that no criminal charges will be brought against the homeowner. Prosecutors said the decision followed a detailed review of all the available evidence and was made in accordance with the law governing a householder’s right to defend themselves. Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “After careful analysis of all the evidence gathered during the police investigation, our prosecutors have decided that there will be no criminal charges in relation to the death of Marcus Smith or the serious injury of another male. “This decision has been made in accordance with our statutory legal tests as prosecutors and the law surrounding the householder’s rights to defend themself. “Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family and loved ones.” Derbyshire Police confirmed Mr Lomas has now been released from bail with no further action. A second 19-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident. He was found nearby, taken to hospital for treatment and later arrested. Meanwhile, three men arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the break-in remain on police bail while enquiries continue. The CPS decision relates solely to the actions of the homeowner and does not affect the ongoing investigation into the alleged burglary.