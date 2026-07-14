Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FARMER CLEARED Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

Farmer who shot dead teenage burglar during farmhouse break-in will face no criminal charges

A farmer who shot dead a 19-year-old burglar during a break-in at his Derbyshire farmhouse will not face criminal charges, prosecutors have confirmed. Rob Lomas, who is in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder after Marcus Smith, 19, was fatally shot during an incident at a farmhouse in Whaley Bridge in May 2024. Emergency services were called to reports of a burglary in the early hours of the morning, where officers found Mr Smith with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Lomas, who held the firearm legally, was arrested following the incident and remained on police bail while detectives carried out an extensive investigation. However, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now confirmed that no criminal charges will be brought against the homeowner. Prosecutors said the decision followed a detailed review of all the available evidence and was made in accordance with the law governing a householder’s right to defend themselves. Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: “After careful analysis of all the evidence gathered during the police investigation, our prosecutors have decided that there will be no criminal charges in relation to the death of Marcus Smith or the serious injury of another male. “This decision has been made in accordance with our statutory legal tests as prosecutors and the law surrounding the householder’s rights to defend themself. “Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family and loved ones.” Derbyshire Police confirmed Mr Lomas has now been released from bail with no further action. A second 19-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident. He was found nearby, taken to hospital for treatment and later arrested. Meanwhile, three men arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the break-in remain on police bail while enquiries continue. The CPS decision relates solely to the actions of the homeowner and does not affect the ongoing investigation into the alleged burglary.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

BURNHAM CONFIRMED Andy Burnham set to become Prime Minister after securing backing of 349 Labour MPs

UK News
Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

AVOID THE AREA Serious collision closes Wolverhampton ring road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

KILLED BY CATTLE Walker in his 70s dies after cattle incident at National Trust estate in Norfolk

UK News
Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

DIED A HERO Hero Father Dies Trying to Save His Children After They Got Into Difficulty at Seaton Carew Beach

UK News
Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

LIFE SENTANCE Man jailed for life after raping woman in Manchester

UK News
Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

TERROR PROBE Counter-terror police investigate whether Ann Widdecombe was targeted over political views

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Canterbury teenager last seen near leisure centre

UK News
Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

PLANE CRAZY Police tow vehicles as RAF Fairford plane spotters cause parking chaos

UK News

TAXI PREDATOR Uber driver jailed for 16 years after raping passenger at knifepoint in Leicester

UK News
Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

TRIAL BEGINS Tunisian man denies attempted rape and sexual assaults against five women in Jersey

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman seriously injured after car crashes off A38 Devon Expressway

CRASH APPEAL Woman seriously injured after car crashes off A38 Devon Expressway

UK News
Woman seriously injured after car crashes off A38 Devon Expressway

Woman seriously injured after car crashes off A38 Devon Expressway

UK News
Multiple children injured after tree falls at PGL outdoor activity centre in Surrey

TREE PROBE Multiple children injured after tree falls at PGL outdoor activity centre in Surrey

UK News
Multiple children injured after tree falls at PGL outdoor activity centre in Surrey

Multiple children injured after tree falls at PGL outdoor activity centre in Surrey

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

MISSING BLAKE Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

Urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Rainham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Multiple people dead and six missing after devastating fire tears through Brussels construction site

BRUSSELS BLAZE Multiple people dead and six missing after devastating fire tears through Brussels construction site

UK News
Multiple people dead and six missing after devastating fire tears through Brussels construction site

Multiple people dead and six missing after devastating fire tears through Brussels construction site

UK News
Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

VICTIM NAMED Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

UK News
Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

Police identify East Finchley shop assault victim as murder investigation continues

UK News
Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

ROGUE TRADER Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

UK News
Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

MOTHER FOUND DEAD Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

UK News
Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

Murder suspect in Jamey Carney case detained in Jordan after fleeing Ireland

UK News
Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

ARSON PROBE Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

CORNWALL BLAZE Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

UK News
Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

Police investigate suspected arson after vintage Ford Escort destroyed in Cornwall blaze

UK News
Watch Live