Urgent appeal to find missing Exeter man Benjamin Kendry

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 44-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Exeter area. Benjamin Kendry was last seen in Exeter at around 1pm on Sunday 12 July. Devon & Cornwall Police have launched an appeal to help trace him and are asking the public to report any sightings immediately. Benjamin is described as:

White

Approximately 6ft tall

Short brown hair

Stubble

The top part of his left ear is missing

When last seen, he was wearing:

A white T-shirt

Black trousers

Black shoes

Police are urging anyone who has seen Benjamin, or who knows where he may be, to contact them without delay. Anyone with information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 1081 of 12 July 2026. Devon & Cornwall Police have thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.