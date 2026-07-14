Suspected arson destroys crops in Trowbridge as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after two suspected deliberate fires were reported in Trowbridge, causing significant damage to farmland and an abandoned building. Wiltshire Police said the first incident happened at around 3.30pm on Monday 13 July, when the fire service alerted officers to a blaze in a field off Meadway, west of Trowbridge. It is alleged that three teenagers deliberately started a fire in the field, causing substantial damage to crops before the flames spread to nearby bushes. Officers believe a second fire was then deliberately started a short time later at an abandoned building off Bradford Road. An investigation into both incidents is now underway. Wiltshire Police are urging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have captured CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from either location, to come forward. A spokesperson for the force said:

“If you saw anything suspicious, or have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from either area, please get in touch.

“Any information, no matter how small, could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Dent by emailing [email protected], quoting reference 54260084134.