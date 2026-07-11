Police release CCTV image after man, 62, suffers broken jaw in Enfield park assault

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify following a serious assault in an Enfield park that left a 62-year-old man with a broken jaw.
The attack happened at around 2pm on Friday, 26 June, in Enfield Town Park.
The victim was sitting on a bench when he was approached and allegedly assaulted by a man unknown to him.
The 62-year-old suffered a broken jaw during the incident.
As part of the ongoing investigation, officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may have vital information that could assist their enquiries.
The man is described as white, tall, with short black hair and facial hair. At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue shorts.
Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the man, or who has information about the assault, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting reference 01/7739620/26.
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