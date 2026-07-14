Conman jailed after stealing £15,000 from vulnerable Twydall pensioner through bogus gardening work

A rogue trader has been jailed after defrauding a pensioner out of almost £15,000 by repeatedly demanding cash for unnecessary work at his home. Amos Smith, 47, of Gillingham Road, Gillingham, admitted targeting the man, who is in his 70s, after carrying out ground clearance work at the victim’s property in Twydall during May and June 2025. Kent Police said Smith used a false name while carrying out work that included removing trees and clearing rubbish from the garden. He initially charged the pensioner £11,000 for the work. However, around a month later, Smith returned to the victim’s home claiming more money was owed. Over several visits on 5, 6, 7, 9 and 13 August, Smith persuaded the pensioner to accompany him to a nearby shop so he could withdraw cash. Smith watched as the elderly man withdrew money before handing it over. In total, the victim was conned out of around £15,000. Smith was arrested on 14 April 2026 as he left prison after completing a sentence for similar offending. He was subsequently charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, which he admitted at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 29 June 2026. At the same hearing, Smith was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment. Investigating officer Detective Constable James Finch said: “Smith took advantage of a vulnerable member of our community, and arrogantly thought he could get away with it. “The persistence with which he approached his victim shows he had a lack of remorse or reflection regarding his actions, which have left the man more anxious and hugely out of pocket. “We are satisfied he is behind bars and we hope that by getting his name and image out in public, others will avoid falling victim to this conman.” Kent Police continues to urge residents to be cautious when approached by cold callers offering home improvement or gardening services and encourages anyone with concerns about rogue traders to report them to police.