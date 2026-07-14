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TERROR PROBE Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

Eight men remain in police custody after a series of counter-terrorism raids linked to an alleged extreme right-wing terror threat against a major Islamic gathering in Suffolk. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London confirmed that searches are continuing at six addresses as officers investigate a suspected threat directed at the UK Ijtima event held at Shrubland Hall between 9 and 12 July. Organisers of the annual Islamic gathering were advised by police to bring the event to an early close on Sunday, 12 July, following intelligence suggesting a possible threat. A total of 12 people were arrested during coordinated operations on 12 and 13 July at addresses in Suffolk, Stoke, Surrey, ipswich/" title="Ipswich" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Ipswich, Essex and London. Eight of those arrested were detained under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act. Police have since obtained warrants of further detention, allowing them to remain in custody for up to seven days from the time of their arrest while enquiries continue. Three other men, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have been released on bail under strict conditions. A 48-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released on bail. As part of the investigation, officers have carried out searches at 10 residential properties, with four now completed. Detectives have also searched a number of vehicles and seized 35 digital devices for forensic examination. Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We are very aware the police activity will be concerning to the public – particularly the Muslim community given the potential target of this threat. “I would like to praise the support of the event organisers, those attending the event and the local community in the area for their support and understanding while this investigation has been ongoing. “I also hope that our response reassures the public that policing stands ready to respond and take action to keep all of our communities and the public safe.” Assistant Chief Constable Alice Scott, of Suffolk Police, said officers were continuing to work closely with local partners to reassure communities. She said: “Suffolk Constabulary remains committed to protecting our communities from harm, tackling extremism in all its forms, and working collaboratively to ensure people can gather, worship and celebrate safely. “I repeat my call from earlier this week and urge people to speak to our local officers if they have any concerns or issues they wish to raise with us on the matter and we remain grateful for the support of everyone concerned.” The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing London, supported by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), Counter Terrorism Policing North West, Counter Terrorism Policing South East, and Suffolk Police. Those arrested include:

  • A 27-year-old man arrested in Surrey.
  • A 35-year-old man arrested in Stoke.
  • A 31-year-old man arrested in east London.
  • Two 42-year-old men arrested in Essex.
  • A 33-year-old man arrested in south-east London.
  • A 29-year-old man arrested in Surrey.
  • A 27-year-old man arrested in Ipswich.
  • A 48-year-old woman arrested in east London.
  • Three men aged 82, 60 and 55 arrested in Surrey.

Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with concerns about terrorism or extremism is urged to report information via the government’s ACT service or by calling the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency, always call 999.

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