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ELECTION PROBE Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

A sixth person has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into how candidates were nominated for this year’s local elections in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 25-year-old man was arrested in the Ashton-under-Lyne area on Tuesday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud. He has since been released on police bail while detectives continue their enquiries. The latest arrest forms part of a wider investigation into the nomination process for candidates standing in the 7 May local elections, following concerns raised both before and after polling day. GMP confirmed that five other people, previously arrested on suspicion of fraud offences linked to the same investigation, also remain on bail. Detectives said they have already pursued a number of lines of enquiry and continue to work closely with the Electoral Commission and local partners as the investigation progresses. When the initial arrests were announced, the force said it had received reports concerning candidates standing in St Peter’s ward, prompting a full investigation into whether the nomination process complied with electoral law and the required procedures. The inquiry is examining how candidates were nominated and represented during the election. The investigation follows the local elections in May, during which Labour lost overall control of Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council. In St Peter’s ward, Labour secured 1,352 votes, with an independent candidate receiving 1,175 votes and Reform UK polling 864 votes. The Electoral Commission has previously confirmed it is aware of Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into alleged offences connected with the lead-up to the elections. A spokesperson said maintaining public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process was essential and confirmed the Commission would continue to provide advice and guidance on electoral law where required. Greater Manchester Police stressed that enquiries remain ongoing and no criminal charges have been brought.

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