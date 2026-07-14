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FATAL COLLISION Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

A man in his 60s has died after being struck by a car in Wolverhampton, with police appealing for witnesses as investigations continue. Emergency services were called to the junction of Ring Road and Stafford Street at around 6.15pm on Monday, 13 July, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. West Midlands Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries. A spokesperson for the force said detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision and are urging anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting log 5114 of 13 July.

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