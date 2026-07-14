Man released on bail after arrest over unsolved 1989 murder of Southampton jeweller Ricky Haywood

A man arrested in connection with the unsolved murder of Southampton jeweller Richard “Ricky” Haywood has been released on police bail as detectives continue their investigation into the 36-year-old cold case. The 55-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 14 July, on suspicion of murdering Mr Haywood, who was 36 when he was shot multiple times at his home in October 1989. Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed the suspect has since been released on police bail until 6 October 2026 while enquiries continue. Mr Haywood, known to friends and family as Ricky, was found dead in his flat above Ambiance Jewellers on Shirley Road, Southampton, on 16 October 1989. Despite decades of investigations and repeated public appeals, nobody has ever been brought to justice for his murder. The arrest marked the first major breakthrough in the long-running investigation, which has recently been reopened by detectives from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Major Crime Team. Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about the killing to come forward. A spokesperson for Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Tango / 44080416574, or by visiting our Major Incident Public Portal to submit information online.” The force also reminded the public that the independent charity Crimestoppers is continuing to offer a reward of up to £20,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to a conviction. The reward remains available until 14 August 2026, and only information provided directly to Crimestoppers qualifies. Anyone wishing to remain completely anonymous can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Haywood’s murder and are urging anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.