Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

Three members of the same family have appeared in court accused of possessing a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), improvised explosive devices and a cache of weapons allegedly discovered inside their Christchurch home. Jacqueline Davis, 60, John David Davis, 61, and James Davis, 33, all of Suffolk Avenue, Christchurch, face serious charges under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 following a major police operation that led to the evacuation of dozens of nearby residents for four days.

Intelligence-led operation

The investigation began on 15 June 2026 after Dorset Police received intelligence alleging that John Davis had attempted to purchase an illegal firearm. Officers attended the family’s address at around 9.35am, where they discovered what appeared to be an explosive device inside the property. Specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams were immediately deployed, supported by a remote-controlled bomb disposal robot, while a large cordon was established around the property. Residents living nearby were evacuated from their homes, with some forced to sleep in their cars or pay for emergency accommodation while bomb disposal experts carried out extensive searches. The exclusion zone remained in place for four nights before being lifted at around 6pm on 18 June, after the property was declared safe.

Alleged discoveries

According to prosecutors, officers recovered:

A viable rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) allegedly containing black powder and ball bearings.

allegedly containing black powder and ball bearings. Multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) .

. A torpedo-type device described in court as “concerning”.

described in court as “concerning”. Crossbows.

Firearm silencers.

A knuckleduster allegedly linked to James Davis.

Firearms allegedly stored outside secure cabinets, contrary to firearms certificate conditions.

Prosecutors described the collection as demonstrating an “unhealthy and fanatic obsession with firearms“, alleging the RPG was not a collector’s item but a device intended for use.

Charges

All three defendants face a charge of:

Possession or control of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious damage to property, contrary to the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

Additional weapons offences include: Jacqueline Davis and James Davis

Two counts of possessing offensive weapons relating to crossbows.

Failing to comply with firearm certificate conditions.

Failing to comply with shotgun certificate conditions.

James Davis

Possession of a knuckleduster in a private place.

John David Davis

Faces the principal explosives charge together with other firearms-related offences. He did not attend the early hearings after reportedly being hospitalised following an aneurysm.

Court appearance

Jacqueline Davis and James Davis appeared before Poole Magistrates’ Court on 14 July 2026 via live video link. During the brief hearing, both defendants confirmed their names and addresses but did not enter pleas. The case has been sent to Winchester Crown Court, where a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) is scheduled for 13 August 2026. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the case is expected to proceed to a full Crown Court trial. If convicted, offences under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 can, in the most serious cases, carry a sentence of life imprisonment.