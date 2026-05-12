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RESCUE CHOAS Woman Trapped Between Rocks Dies After Rescue Attempt in Lowestoft

Woman Trapped Between Rocks Dies After Rescue Attempt in Lowestoft

Emergency services responded to a tragic incident on 2 February 2025 at The Esplanade in Lowestoft, Suffolk, where 32-year-old Saffron Cole-Nottage died after becoming trapped head-first between rocks as the tide rose. Firefighters later testified they believed she might still have been saved.

Confusion At Scene

Fire watch manager Richard Lark described arriving to find ambulance crews and Coastguard responders on the upper promenade with no cordon or rescue underway. Two Coastguards in overalls lacked protective equipment and seemed unsure who was leading the incident.

Firefighters Mount Rescue

Despite limited support from paramedics, Mr Lark and his colleagues freed Ms Cole-Nottage within a minute and began CPR around 8.30pm. Ambulance staff reportedly remained on the upper promenade, unwilling to descend the sea wall due to policy and lack of equipment.

Disputes Over Casualty Status

Paramedics and police labelled the incident as a Recognition of Life Extinct (ROLE), discouraging immediate rescue efforts. However, firefighters insisted on attempting a rescue, noting that survivors can sometimes last up to 30 minutes underwater in cold conditions.

Delayed Response And Impact

The inquest revealed that the delayed arrival of fire crews was due to the ambulance call handler not clearly requesting their attendance. Volunteer Coast Guard Matthew Knight said he adjusted his response speed after hearing the ROLE declaration, but was surprised by the ongoing rescue.

Family Praise For Firefighters

Ms Cole-Nottage’s partner, Michael, expressed deep gratitude to the firefighters for treating the situation as a rescue rather than a recovery. The inquest continues as officials seek further understanding of the response and circumstances around the tragedy.

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