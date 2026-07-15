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TRAGIC NEWS British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

A British tourist has died after being found unresponsive on board a cruise ship sailing off the coast of the Greek island of Crete.

The 79-year-old man was discovered unconscious on deck on Tuesday morning. Crew members administered first aid before he was taken ashore for emergency medical treatment after the vessel diverted to Crete.

Despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead after arriving at hospital.

Greek coastguard officials confirmed the ship docked on the island following the medical emergency, with the Chania Port Authority now leading an investigation into the death.

An autopsy has been ordered to establish the exact cause of death.

It is not yet known whether the British passenger was travelling alone or with family members.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.

The tragedy comes just days after another British holidaymaker died aboard a cruise ship visiting the Greek island of Corfu.

The 67-year-old man died while travelling on a cruise vessel flying the Maltese flag. His body was taken to Corfu General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, while local port authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The latest incident also follows the sudden death of a cruise ship captain during a 19-day voyage in Asia earlier this year.

Captain Michele Bartolomei, 52, suffered a fatal medical emergency while commanding the Diamond Princess during a scheduled stop in Taiwan in May. Passengers were informed of his death by letter after an emergency announcement summoned the ship’s medical team.

Cruise ships are equipped to deal with medical emergencies at sea, with many carrying onboard medical centres and refrigerated morgues to preserve bodies until they can be transferred ashore.

Greek authorities are continuing enquiries into the death of the British tourist, with the results of the post-mortem examination expected to determine the cause of death.

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