Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

A man who defecated on the outside wall of a Gloucestershire social club before using a sandwich to clean himself has been jailed for six weeks. Mark Mortimer, 47, of Newland Street, Coleford, was sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of outraging public decency over the shocking incident in Lydbrook. The offence took place at the Lydbrook and District Community Social Club on 13 February 2024. The court heard Mortimer had arrived at the club and asked to use the toilet before staff became concerned by his increasingly bizarre behaviour. According to witnesses, Mortimer claimed he had a bomb in his pocket, although it later transpired the object was a large metal ball. Club staff, alarmed by his conduct, pretended the venue was closing and asked him to leave. Once outside, Mortimer defecated against the wall of the club before using a sandwich from his bag to wipe himself, prosecutors said. Police were called and later arrested him near the premises. Mortimer had previously admitted the public decency offence, as well as burglary and theft after breaking into a nearby cottage on the same day and stealing a torch. He failed to attend a sentencing hearing in May, prompting magistrates to issue a warrant for his arrest. At Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court, Mortimer was sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment for outraging public decency. He received a further six-week prison sentence for burglary and theft, to run concurrently, meaning he will serve both sentences at the same time. The court also heard Mortimer had previously pleaded guilty to affray following an incident in Coleford in October 2024. He was sentenced to four months in prison for that offence but had already served sufficient time in custody and was released. The case has attracted widespread attention locally due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the offence and Mortimer’s behaviour at the social club.