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FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

Detectives have renewed an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman died following a collision involving a lorry on the A20 in Dover. Kent Police were called to Limekiln Street at 3.42am on Thursday 9 July following reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry on the A20 between Union Street and York Street. The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries but later died. Her next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released while enquiries continue. The investigation is being led by officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who are continuing to piece together the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision.

Police seek man who was with victim

As part of their enquiries, detectives are particularly keen to trace a man who is believed to have been walking with the victim in Townwall Street earlier that same morning. He is described as wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and dark-coloured shorts. Investigators are urging him to come forward as they believe he may have information that could assist the investigation. Police are also appealing to drivers who were travelling through the area at the time of the collision, or who may have captured the incident or the moments beforehand on dashcam, to contact officers. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/SC/053/26. Dashcam footage can also be submitted directly to Kent Police via the force’s online evidence portal.

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