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POLICE DELAYS Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

Hampshire Police Took Eight Minutes to Find Stab Wound on Henry Nowak

Hampshire Police officers took around eight minutes to locate a fatal stab wound on 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who died after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in Southampton last December. The delay followed after Mr Nowak was handcuffed shortly before losing consciousness, raising concern over the police response in his final moments.

Police Bodycam Footage Released

Newly published body-worn camera footage reveals officers questioning whether Mr Nowak was stabbed while he repeatedly said, “I’ve been stabbed.” Initially, one officer expressed doubt, replying, “Don’t think you have, mate.” Only after several minutes did the officers cut his clothing and discover the stab wound under his garments.

Struggle Despite Injuries

The footage shows a female officer calling for an ambulance and noting Mr Nowak’s unresponsive pupils. CPR was started only after officers uncuffed him, with one officer urging, “Come on mate. That’s it, that’s it. Keeping breathing. Come on.” Paramedics later arrived and confirmed the stab wound.  

Apology From Deputy Chief Constable

Deputy Chief Constable Robert France issued an apology, stating the officers were “lied to” by Digwa, who falsely claimed Mr Nowak had racially abused him. France expressed regret that Mr Nowak could not be saved and apologised for his being handcuffed before losing consciousness.

Family And Investigation

The family consented to the release of the footage. Meanwhile, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating Hampshire Police’s handling of the incident. Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 21 years, while Mr Nowak’s mother was found guilty of assisting an offender by removing the murder weapon.

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