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PEACEHAVEN COLLISION Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

Newhaven man accused of failing to stop and failing to provide a specimen following South Coast Road incident

A Newhaven man has been charged with a series of driving offences following a police investigation into a reported collision in Peacehaven. Emergency services were called to South Coast Road during the early hours of Sunday, 6 July, following reports of a collision. Following enquiries, Sussex Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident. Police have now confirmed that Shaun Stone, 27, of Chestnut Way, Newhaven, has been charged with:

  • Failing to stop at the scene of a collision;
  • Two counts of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test; and
  • Failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Stone is due to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 5 August, where he will answer the charges.

Investigation continues

The charges follow an investigation by Sussex Police into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Criminal proceedings are now active, and the case will be determined by the courts.

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