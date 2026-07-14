Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following an alleged assault inside a supermarket in Chatham. Kent Police said the incident happened at Sainsbury’s on Watling Street at around 10am on Saturday, 27 June 2026. The victim, a man in his 40s, reported that he was grabbed by the neck by an unknown man while inside the store. The suspect is then alleged to have attempted to drag the victim out of the supermarket before leaving the scene. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident and have now issued a CCTV image of a man they believe may have important information that could assist their enquiries. Detectives are urging the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/104381/26. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by completing its online reporting form.