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KNIFE ATTACK Police appeal after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Brighton city centre

Police appeal after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Brighton city centre

Police have launched an arrested/" class="uknip-inline-link">investigation after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Brighton during a busy Saturday evening. The incident happened between Kingsway and Western Road at around 5.10pm on Saturday, August 15. Emergency services attended and the teenager was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have confirmed his injuries were not considered serious or life-threatening, and the 17-year-old is being supported by officers. Detectives are now appealing for witnesses, with investigators believing a large number of people may have been in the area when the Stabbing" href="https://uknip.co.uk/topic/stabbing/" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing occurred. Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward. “The area was very busy at that time and we would like to hear from anyone who has mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage which could help our investigation.” Neighbourhood policing teams have also been deployed across the city as enquiries continue. DI Pietersen added: “We understand reports of this nature are concerning for the public and we have our neighbourhood policing teams out in the city carrying out enquiries. “Please speak to our officers if you have concerns or any information in relation to this incident.” Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has footage that could assist investigators is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1324 of 15/08. Police enquiries remain ongoing.

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