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PICTURED Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

A senior Metropolitan Police officer has been dismissed without notice after a misconduct panel found he abused his position of power over a junior female colleague for a sexual purpose.

Chief Inspector Kevin Weeden, who was attached to the Met’s Public Order Command, was found guilty of gross misconduct following a hearing on Tuesday 14 July.

The panel heard that between November 2024 and February 2026, Ch Insp Weeden pursued a sexual and/or emotional relationship with the officer, engaged in inappropriate communications and failed to properly manage the professional relationship despite the woman working under his supervision.

The hearing found he subjected the junior officer to persistent and unwanted contact, continuing to send her messages even after she had asked him to stop.

The allegations were proven in relation to breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, including discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, orders and instructions, equality and diversity, and duties and responsibilities.

As a result, Ch Insp Weeden was dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Clair Haynes, who leads the Public Order Command, said the officer had exploited the imbalance of power between himself and his colleague.

She said: “Ch Insp Weeden used his far more senior position to exert control over a junior member of staff, exploiting a clear imbalance of power, and subjecting her to unwanted attention.

“His behaviour very clearly did not meet the high standards we expect of all our officers and staff and he has now been held to account for his actions.

“From identifying the misconduct to Ch Insp Weeden’s dismissal today is just 12 weeks. It demonstrates the Met’s commitment to pursue those who commit misconduct and impact the trust and confidence the public and our own people have in the Met.”

Following his dismissal, Weeden will also be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List, preventing him from rejoining any police force in England and Wales or working in a number of other policing-related roles.

The Metropolitan Police said the case forms part of its ongoing efforts to identify and remove officers who abuse their position or fall below the professional standards expected of those serving the public.

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