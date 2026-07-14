Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to identify following an assault inside a Plymouth pub that left a man with facial injuries. Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for the public’s help after the incident at the Blockhouse Inn in Devonport on the evening of 3 May 2026. Officers say the victim was assaulted by two men inside the pub after being grabbed and punched several times. The victim sustained facial injuries during the attack. Following ongoing enquiries, detectives have now released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with the investigation. Police acknowledged the quality of the CCTV images is relatively poor but hope someone will still recognise the men pictured. Anyone who can identify the two men, witnessed the incident, or has relevant CCTV, mobile phone or other footage and has not yet spoken to police, is urged to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or via the force’s website, quoting crime reference 50260114102.