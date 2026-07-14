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CHANGING HABITS More than half a million households stop paying BBC licence fee as broadcaster warns of financial pressure

More than half a million households stop paying BBC licence fee as broadcaster warns of financial pressure

More than half a million UK households stopped paying the BBC licence fee over the past year, according to the corporation’s latest annual report, as the broadcaster faces mounting financial pressures and changing viewing habits. The BBC revealed there are now 23.3 million TV licences in force across the UK, representing a fall of around 540,000 licences compared with the previous year. The corporation said the decline has accelerated as audiences increasingly turn to streaming services and on-demand platforms rather than traditional television. Despite the drop in licence fee income, the BBC said it continues to reach the majority of UK audiences every month across its television, radio and digital services. However, it warned that the continued decline in licence fee payers, coupled with changing viewing habits, presents a significant challenge to its long-term finances.

BBC chairman admits trust has been damaged

The figures were published alongside the BBC’s annual report, in which chairman Samir Shah acknowledged that recent editorial failings had damaged public confidence in the broadcaster. He said a number of “major broadcasting errors” had undermined trust and highlighted the need for the BBC to rebuild confidence with audiences. The comments come during a period of increased scrutiny of the corporation’s editorial standards and governance.

Future funding under review

The BBC is expected to continue negotiations with the Government over its long-term funding arrangements ahead of the expiry of the current Royal Charter at the end of 2027. The future of the licence fee remains uncertain, with ministers expected to consider alternative funding models as media consumption continues to evolve. The annual report highlights the financial pressures facing the broadcaster as it seeks to maintain services while adapting to the growing popularity of streaming platforms and digital-first viewing.

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