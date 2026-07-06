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HEALTH BATTLE Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

Biohacker Bryan Johnson Reveals Incurable Autoimmune Gastritis Diagnosis

Bryan Johnson, the 48-year-old multi-millionaire biohacker known for spending millions to reverse ageing, has been diagnosed with Autoimmune Gastritis, a rare and incurable condition where the immune system attacks the stomach lining. Despite daily monitoring by a team of 30 doctors, intensive testing, and a strict health regimen, Johnson revealed his stomach is “eating itself,” highlighting the challenges even the most advanced health efforts face.

What Is Autoimmune Gastritis

Autoimmune Gastritis is a chronic illness that affects 2% to 5% of people, often undetected in its early stages. This condition causes the body’s immune system to destroy acid-producing cells in the stomach, leading to serious digestive issues over time.

Johnsons Extensive Health Regimen

Johnson invests $2 million annually in his health, employing 30 doctors and adhering to a vegan diet, taking 111 pills daily, undergoing monthly colonoscopies and MRIs, and using human growth hormones. His dedication underscores the lengths he goes to in his quest for longevity and immortality.

Facing An Unseen Enemy

Despite these rigorous measures, Johnson admitted that even his expert team missed this autoimmune condition. This reveals the difficulties in diagnosing hidden diseases, no matter how advanced the monitoring.

Determined To Find A Solution

In a candid message, Johnson stated, “Good news: I’m going to try and solve it. Will share all.” His transparency provides valuable insight into managing chronic illness and the ongoing pursuit of extending human lifespan.

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