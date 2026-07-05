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FATAL STABBING Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

Murder Probe After 19-Year-Old Dies in Milton Keynes Stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man died following a stabbing in Bradwell Common, Milton Keynes, on Sunday afternoon. Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service responded to reports of an assault at 4.23pm. Despite emergency treatment at hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. One man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

Urgent Emergency Response

Paramedics found the teenager with suspected stab wounds and rushed him to hospital. Sadly, he died while receiving emergency care. His next of kin have been informed, with formal identification and a post-mortem yet to take place.

Police Appeal Witnesses

Detective Chief Superintendent Ailsa Kent from the Major Crime Unit urged anyone near Eelbrook Avenue, particularly around the playground, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm to come forward with information. Officers also requested that persons with CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage from the redway alongside H5 Portway check their recordings and share relevant clips with police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Attack

Thames Valley Police have maintained a visible presence in the area while continuing to gather evidence to understand the circumstances of the fatal stabbing.

How To Provide Information

Anyone with details can contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43260341242 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :Crime

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