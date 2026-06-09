Joshua Moore jailed for 5 years after Sturminster Newton stabbing attack

Joshua Moore, 21, of Weymouth, has been sentenced to five years in prison following a stabbing and assault in Sturminster Newton, North Dorset. The attack happened on the evening of Tuesday 30 September 2025 when Moore assaulted a woman he knew by kicking her in the face, before stabbing a man who intervened.

Assault In Sturminster Newton

Moore confronted a woman in her 30s on a communal staircase at a local address, kicking her to the face and leaving her with bruising around her right eye.

Knife Used In Altercation

A male friend of the woman, also in his 30s, confronted Moore following the assault. During the ensuing confrontation, Moore stabbed the man multiple times with a four-inch lock knife, causing injuries that required hospital treatment for wounds to his body and arm.

Fugitive Trackdown

After the stabbing, Moore fled on foot and was initially not found by police. Dorset County CID led a detailed investigation, eventually tracking Moore to a hotel in Petersfield, Hampshire, on 2 October 2025. He had dyed his hair jet black in an apparent attempt to evade capture.

Court Verdict And Sentence

Moore was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and assault by beating. After a trial at Winchester Crown Court, he was found guilty and sentenced on Friday 5 June 2026 to a total of five years imprisonment.