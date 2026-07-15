Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was convicted of possession of an imitation firearm in Bracknell

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to identify following an attempted robbery in Bedford . Bedfordshire Police believe the men pictured may be able to assist with enquiries into an incident in Midland Road during the early hours of 24 June . While acknowledging the images are of limited quality, officers are hopeful that someone may recognise the men or identify them from the clothing they were wearing. Anyone who recognises either of the men, or who has information that could help the investigation, is urged to contact Bedfordshire Police. Information can be reported online, quoting reference 40/35513/26 . Police are continuing their enquiries into the attempted robbery.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.