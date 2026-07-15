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ATTEMPTED RAPE BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

British Transport Police detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following an attempted rape on a London Underground train. The attack happened at around 11.40pm on Saturday, 11 July, on a Bakerloo Line service travelling between Waterloo and Lambeth North stations. Police said a man approached a lone woman before exposing himself to her. He then allegedly forced the victim to the floor and attempted to rape her. The woman fought back and managed to escape the attacker before getting off the train at Lambeth North Underground station, where she alerted station staff. The suspect remained on board the train and later got off at Elephant and Castle Underground station.

Officers trace suspect’s movements

As part of the investigation, detectives have been reviewing CCTV and believe the same man was seen at Oxford Circus Underground station before the attack and Piccadilly Circus Underground station afterwards. British Transport Police have now released images of a man they believe may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Appeal for information

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has information about his identity or movements, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to text 61016, quoting reference 948 of 11 July. Information can also be reported by calling 0800 40 50 40, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police continue to investigate the incident.

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