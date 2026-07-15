Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

Eight men have been charged with a total of 34 offences, including 17 counts of rape, following a major investigation into the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of children in south Wales spanning more than a decade.

The charges follow Operation Oak, a long-running investigation by Gwent Police into allegations of group-based child sexual exploitation involving eight women, who were all children at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said the alleged offences took place between 1985 and 1996.

The men, aged between 54 and 73, were arrested at addresses in Newport, Swansea, London, Birmingham, Lancashire, Edinburgh, and the Argyll and Bute area of Scotland.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now authorised charges against all eight men.

The defendants

The men charged are:

Shafaq Mohammed , 58

, 58 Syed Mohammad Ashan Taqvi , 65

, 65 Mohammed Sheikh Abdul Hannan , 54

, 54 Kevin Lawrence , 54

, 54 Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Ullah , 73

, 73 Aminur Rahman Chowdhury , 58

, 58 Shakeel Babur , 58

, 58 Murad Ali, 57

Alleged offences

The charges include allegations of:

Rape of girls under the age of 16.

Rape of women aged 16 and over.

Indecent assault.

Aiding and abetting rape.

Conspiracy to rape.

Causing the prostitution of girls under 16.

Causing the prostitution of women.

Several of the defendants face multiple rape charges relating to different alleged victims.

All eight men are due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.

Police statement

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck said:

“Operation Oak is a complex and long-running investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in south Wales.

“At the heart of our investigation has been supporting victims. Together with specialist agencies, we are continuing to provide support to them.

“Anyone who reports child abuse will be taken seriously.

“We would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward.

“We will listen to you and investigate all offences, and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”

CPS: Sufficient evidence to prosecute

Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for Wales, said prosecutors had concluded there was sufficient evidence to bring the case before the courts.

She said:

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.”

She also urged the public not to publish or share material online that could prejudice the ongoing criminal proceedings.

As the case is now before the courts, all eight defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.