Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HISTORIC ABUSE CHARGES Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

Eight men have been charged with a total of 34 offences, including 17 counts of rape, following a major investigation into the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of children in south Wales spanning more than a decade.

The charges follow Operation Oak, a long-running investigation by Gwent Police into allegations of group-based child sexual exploitation involving eight women, who were all children at the time of the alleged offences.

Police said the alleged offences took place between 1985 and 1996.

The men, aged between 54 and 73, were arrested at addresses in Newport, Swansea, London, Birmingham, Lancashire, Edinburgh, and the Argyll and Bute area of Scotland.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now authorised charges against all eight men.

The defendants

The men charged are:

  • Shafaq Mohammed, 58
  • Syed Mohammad Ashan Taqvi, 65
  • Mohammed Sheikh Abdul Hannan, 54
  • Kevin Lawrence, 54
  • Sheikh Mohammed Tahir Ullah, 73
  • Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, 58
  • Shakeel Babur, 58
  • Murad Ali, 57

Alleged offences

The charges include allegations of:

  • Rape of girls under the age of 16.
  • Rape of women aged 16 and over.
  • Indecent assault.
  • Aiding and abetting rape.
  • Conspiracy to rape.
  • Causing the prostitution of girls under 16.
  • Causing the prostitution of women.

Several of the defendants face multiple rape charges relating to different alleged victims.

All eight men are due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.

Police statement

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Tuck said:

“Operation Oak is a complex and long-running investigation into group-based child sexual exploitation in south Wales.

“At the heart of our investigation has been supporting victims. Together with specialist agencies, we are continuing to provide support to them.

“Anyone who reports child abuse will be taken seriously.

“We would urge anyone who has suffered abuse or has concerns about someone who may be suffering to come forward.

“We will listen to you and investigate all offences, and also ensure you have access to any help or support you need.”

CPS: Sufficient evidence to prosecute

Jenny Hopkins, Chief Crown Prosecutor for Wales, said prosecutors had concluded there was sufficient evidence to bring the case before the courts.

She said:

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.”

She also urged the public not to publish or share material online that could prejudice the ongoing criminal proceedings.

As the case is now before the courts, all eight defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

ELECTION PROBE Sixth arrest made in investigation into Tameside local election nominations

UK News
Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

ARSON CHARGE Woman charged with arson after major Saddleworth moorland fire

UK News
More than half a million households stop paying BBC licence fee as broadcaster warns of financial pressure

CHANGING HABITS More than half a million households stop paying BBC licence fee as broadcaster warns of financial pressure

UK News
Families ‘appalled’ after ambulance staff investigated over alleged access to victims’ medical records

SOUTHPORT DATA BREACH Families ‘appalled’ after ambulance staff investigated over alleged access to victims’ medical records

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing Exeter man Benjamin Kendry

BRING HIM HOME Urgent appeal to find missing Exeter man Benjamin Kendry

UK News
Man released on bail after arrest over unsolved 1989 murder of Southampton jeweller Ricky Haywood

COLD CASE UPDATE Man released on bail after arrest over unsolved 1989 murder of Southampton jeweller Ricky Haywood

UK News
Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

FATAL COLLISION Man in his 60s dies after being struck by car in Wolverhampton as police launch witness appeal

UK News
Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

FATAL COLLISION Police renew appeal after woman dies following A20 collision in Dover

UK News
Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

LIFE SENTANCE LOOMS Killer who stabbed stranger 22 times before setting flat ablaze faces life behind bars

UK News
Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

HGV BLAZE Lorry trailer catches fire on A2 near Boughton-under-Blean

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

BIZARRE BEHAVIOUR Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

UK News
Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

PUB BRAWL Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

UK News
Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

SHOP AMBUSH Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

UK News
Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Air Ambulance called to serious crash on A259 near Friston as road closed in both directions

ROAD CLOSED Air Ambulance called to serious crash on A259 near Friston as road closed in both directions

UK News
Air Ambulance called to serious crash on A259 near Friston as road closed in both directions

Air Ambulance called to serious crash on A259 near Friston as road closed in both directions

UK News
British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

TRAGIC NEWS British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

UK News
British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

UK News
Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

TRUMP PARDON Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

UK News
Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

LIFE SENTANCE Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

UK News
Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

UK News
BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

ATTEMPTED RAPE BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

ROBBERY ATTEMPT Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Watch Live