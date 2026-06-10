Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DEALER JAILED Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

A 32-year-old man, Fernandson Sousa, has been jailed for 31 months after Suffolk police found cocaine and cannabis during a vehicle stop in Newmarket on 12 March. Sousa, with no fixed address, was caught carrying Class A and B drugs intended for supply in the area.

Drugs Discovered During Stop

Police pulled over Sousa, driving a grey Nissan Juke on Newmarket High Street. A search uncovered several bags of cannabis, 10 vials of cocaine, cash, and a SIM card, leading to his immediate arrest.

Wider Drug Supply Network

Investigations revealed Sousa had been travelling between multiple addresses in Suffolk, indicating involvement in a broader drug distribution operation across the county.

Suffolk Police Commitment

Inspector Tim Scott said: “This case demonstrates our continued commitment to tackling the supply of illegal drugs in Suffolk and it highlights the effectiveness of proactive policing, with officers stopping and searching those suspected of criminal activity.” He added, “Drug-related crime causes significant harm and misery within our communities. We encourage members of the public to report concerns or suspicious activity so we can continue to disrupt those involved in the supply of illegal drugs.”

Report Drug Crime

If you suspect drug-related activity, report it to Suffolk Police through their online portal or call 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

MENTAL HEALTH CHALENGES Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

UK News
Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

OIL STING Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

UK News
Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

FLASHER PROBE Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

UK News
Ramsgate Sex Offender Jailed for Targeting Girls in Canterbury Night Out

TARGETED TEENS Ramsgate Sex Offender Jailed for Targeting Girls in Canterbury Night Out

UK News
Why No Wagering Became 2026’s Biggest Bonus Revolution

Why No Wagering Became 2026’s Biggest Bonus Revolution

UK News
Crichton Royal Archive in Dumfries Added to UNESCO Memory of the World

ARCHIVE HONOUR Crichton Royal Archive in Dumfries Added to UNESCO Memory of the World

UK News
Couple Caught ‘Romping’ Inside Hair Salon Near Wetherspoons

SALON SCANDAL Couple Caught ‘Romping’ Inside Hair Salon Near Wetherspoons

UK News
England vs Croatia: sharp edges, old scars, and a tense Dallas opener

England vs Croatia: sharp edges, old scars, and a tense Dallas opener

UK News
Woman Blinded in Sunderland Ammonia Acid Attack Sentenced to 13 Years

ACID ATTACK Woman Blinded in Sunderland Ammonia Acid Attack Sentenced to 13 Years

UK News
Why coffee quality at home is replacing café visits

Why coffee quality at home is replacing café visits

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

BRING HIM HOME Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

UK News
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

UK News
Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

PROTEST FIRE Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

UK News
Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

POLICE ATTACK Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

POLICE BUST Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

UK News
Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

UK News
Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

LEG DAMAGE Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

UK News
Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

UK News
Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

UK News
Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

DUO JAILED Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

UK News
Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

UK News
Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

ARSON ATTACK Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

UK News
Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

UK News
Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

DEALER JAILED Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

UK News
Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

UK News
Watch Live