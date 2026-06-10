Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

A 32-year-old man, Fernandson Sousa, has been jailed for 31 months after Suffolk police found cocaine and cannabis during a vehicle stop in Newmarket on 12 March. Sousa, with no fixed address, was caught carrying Class A and B drugs intended for supply in the area.

Drugs Discovered During Stop

Police pulled over Sousa, driving a grey Nissan Juke on Newmarket High Street. A search uncovered several bags of cannabis, 10 vials of cocaine, cash, and a SIM card, leading to his immediate arrest.

Wider Drug Supply Network

Investigations revealed Sousa had been travelling between multiple addresses in Suffolk, indicating involvement in a broader drug distribution operation across the county.

Suffolk Police Commitment

Inspector Tim Scott said: “This case demonstrates our continued commitment to tackling the supply of illegal drugs in Suffolk and it highlights the effectiveness of proactive policing, with officers stopping and searching those suspected of criminal activity.” He added, “Drug-related crime causes significant harm and misery within our communities. We encourage members of the public to report concerns or suspicious activity so we can continue to disrupt those involved in the supply of illegal drugs.”

Report Drug Crime

If you suspect drug-related activity, report it to Suffolk Police through their online portal or call 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.