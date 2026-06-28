Shabana Mahmood Sets Up New Authority to Speed Up 150,000 UK Asylum Appeals

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is launching an Independent Immigration Appeals Authority to tackle a backlog of more than 150,000 asylum appeal cases across the UK. Announced ahead of the new Immigration and Asylum Bill expected this week, the body aims to fast-track appeals and cut delays in the overwhelmed system.

Backlog Crisis Explained

The current system averages a 61-week wait to process immigration and asylum appeals – a delay senior officials admit is unsustainable. The new appeal body will replace the current multiple-appeal process with a single fast-track route, preventing repeated claims made solely to delay removal.

Targets And Tough Measures

The authority will prioritise urgent cases and those without merit, such as high-risk foreign national offenders, questionable human rights claims, and last-minute modern slavery appeals submitted at removal stages. Mahmood said, “Our appeals tribunal is overwhelmed. People are gaming the system, lodging vexatious appeals to frustrate their removal. Our new appeals body will ensure claims are heard swiftly and fairly. Those with a legitimate claim will get their hearing. Those abusing the system will be swiftly removed.”

New Bill Sparks Debate

The Immigration and Asylum Bill will also restrict the use of the European Convention on Human Rights to block deportations, mainly tightening rules on family life claims. It introduces tougher age verification to confirm adults posing as unaccompanied minors, a status that currently grants support and accommodation.

Safe Routes And Community Support

Facing Labour Party opposition, Mahmood unveiled new safe and legal refugee routes, including a Canada-style community sponsorship scheme that lets local groups and universities sponsor refugees. An employer-led work route for persecuted people will also be introduced.

Housing And Welfare Concerns

Recently, the Home Office expanded asylum accommodation in former military bases: MOD Bicester (Oxfordshire), RAF Barnham (Suffolk), and RAF Linton-on-Ouse (North Yorkshire), alongside extensions at Crowborough and Wethersfield. Human rights groups warn such sites seriously harm mental and physical health. Kamena Dorling of the Helen Bamber Foundation said: “We have clinical evidence that housing people in ex-military sites causes profound and long-lasting harm.”