Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

Kerry Coombes, 33, died after a tragic incident at a level crossing in Hoghton, Lancashire, on 25 June. British Transport Police attended the scene at 8.50am after reports a train struck a car carrying two people. An eight-year-old girl remains critically ill in the hospital.

Family Pays Tribute

Kerry’s family described her as a “loving daughter, sister, partner and devoted mum who meant everything to us.” They said she brought love, laughter, and kindness to all who knew her and that her loss has left a hole in their lives.

Police Probe Underway

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell called the incident “shocking and tragic.” A criminal investigation is ongoing, with specialists supporting Kerry’s family. He urged the public to avoid speculation.

Witness Appeal

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 152 of 25 June. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Devoted Mum Remembered

Kerry’s family have shared a photograph of her while requesting privacy as they grieve the devastating loss. Their tribute highlights her selflessness and deep affection for those around her.