Man Charged with Rape and Murder of Toddler in Chertsey Apartment

A 31-year-old man, Kevin Kerjean, has been charged with rape and murder after a two-year-old girl was found dead at an apartment block on Pycroft Road in Chertsey, Surrey, on Thursday evening. Surrey Police responded following reports concerning the child’s safety and are treating the death as a family-related incident.

Charges And Court Appearance

Kerjean, a French national born in the Central African Republic, faces charges of murder, rape of a child under 13, and sexual assault of a child under 13. He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Monday.

Surrey Attack

The Surrey Police major crime team is leading the investigation. Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen described the case as tragic, extending condolences to the girl’s family. A significant police presence remains at the scene as efforts continue to establish the full circumstances.

Community Shock And Tribute

Local residents expressed shock over the incident in what is usually a quiet, safe neighbourhood. Floral tributes and messages have been left outside Syward Place, where the girl was found. A local mother said it was “horribly sad,” while a nearby social club steward noted the unusual police activity, including an air ambulance.

Police Appeal And Reassurance

Police have confirmed they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. They thank the community for their cooperation during the ongoing investigation and recognise residents’ concerns about the large police presence.