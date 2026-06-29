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TERROR MANHUNT Monaco Explosion Leaves Three Ukrainians Critical As Police Hunt Bomber

  Police from Monaco and France are urgently searching for a suspect after a powerful explosion tore through a residential building on Rue du Révérend Père Louis Frolla in Monaco on Monday evening. The blast critically injured three Ukrainian family members, prompting officials to label the event a suspected terror attack.

Blast Rocks Monaco

The explosion occurred around 9pm, shattering the calm with a violent blast that left two victims in critical condition. CCTV footage showed a person dropping a backpack near the location just before the explosion, raising suspicions of deliberate intent.

Emergency Response Activated

Monaco’s authorities immediately declared the “red plan,” a high-level emergency protocol mobilising extensive resources to handle incidents causing multiple casualties. Bomb disposal experts and judicial police were swiftly deployed to secure the scene.

Victims Identified As Ukrainians

All three injured individuals are from the same Ukrainian family. Monaco’s prosecutor, Thibault Stéphane, confirmed the critical state of two victims and the serious condition of the third, intensifying concerns about the attack’s impact on the local community.

Official Condemnation

Eric Ciotti, Mayor of Nice, expressed solidarity with Monaco, calling the attack a “tragedy” and offering full support for the security forces and emergency responders tackling the ongoing investigation.

Ukrainian Attack

The identity and motive of the suspect remain unknown as joint French and Monégasque police continue their search and inquiry. Authorities urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in the rapid resolution of the case.

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