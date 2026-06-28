Man Dies in Brighton After Welfare Concern Call – Sussex Police Respond

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) responded to a welfare concern call in St James Avenue, Brighton, early on Saturday, 27 June. Despite medical efforts, a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency Services Called

Officers and paramedics rushed to the address shortly before 7am following reports for the man’s welfare. Immediate treatment was provided onsite by SECAmb paramedics.

Death Not Suspicious

Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin have been informed, with support offered to the family during this difficult time.

Ongoing Enquiries

A Sussex Police spokesperson said enquiries remain ongoing as part of routine procedures. A file will be prepared for HM Coroner as standard practice.