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BRING HER HOME Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

Concerns grow over Klaudia Przybyło, a 35-year-old hotel worker in London who vanished without a trace on April 24. Police and her family are urgently searching for her after months of no contact and an inactive phone.

Sudden Disappearance Raises Alarm

Klaudia, originally from Lower Silesia, Poland, moved to London 15 years ago. She was last seen nearly two months ago and was reported missing after failing to meet a friend. Her phone remains switched off and unreachable.

Five-star Hotel Staff Missing

Klaudia worked at The Connaught, a prestigious five-star hotel in Mayfair where rooms cost over £1,000 a night. Her last known address was  Cobham Road, Haringey, London.

Family Issue Emotional Plea

“Klaudia, we are all very worried about you. It’s been two months with no contact or message. Remember no matter what happens you can always count on us, you are not alone. Give any sign of life that you are safe.” “We are appealing to all people who may have seen Klaudia or have any information about her whereabouts, to contact the family or the appropriate services immediately.”

Distinctive Appearance Details

Klaudia is around 5ft 3in tall, with long straight dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a slender build and an infinity tattoo on her right wrist.

Police Ask Public For Help

Police urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward to aid in the search. Friends and family ask the public to share details widely to help bring Klaudia home safely. Anyone with knowledge of Klaudia’s whereabouts should contact their nearest police station without delay.

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