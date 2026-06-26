Trial Unfolds Over Death of Baby Isabelle Rose Welsh in Teesside

The trial of Alexandra Walker, 25, and Harrison Simpson, 22, resumed this week at Teesside Crown Court, focusing on the death of 13-month-old Isabelle Rose Welsh in February 2023. Both defendants deny charges including murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child, and sexual assault. Prosecutors allege Isabelle suffered prolonged abuse before her death, with significant forensic evidence presented to the jury.
Devastating Injuries Revealed
Jurors heard that Isabelle had 21 bone fractures affecting her ribs, legs, arms, and spine. Multiple fractures were at various healing stages, indicating repeated trauma over time. Pathologists described rib fractures consistent with compression, limb fractures caused by twisting or pulling, spinal injuries linked to forceful bending or shaking, and extensive bruising across her head, torso, and limbs.
Delay In Calling Emergency Services
The court heard that on the day Isabelle collapsed, Alexandra Walker did not immediately call 999. Instead, she searched symptoms online, smoked a cigarette, and tried to contact relatives. Paramedics found Isabelle unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. Prosecutors argue this delay critically reduced the infant’s chance of survival.
Missed Abuse Warning Signs
Isabelle had been hospitalised 11 days prior with a fractured leg, which Walker said resulted from a fall from a bed. Medical staff accepted this explanation and discharged her back into Walker’s care. Prosecutors claim this was a missed opportunity to identify wider abuse patterns.
Allegations Of Sexual Abuse
Jurors also heard concerning evidence about alleged sexual injuries. Experts described these as “highly concerning” and “not consistent with accidental causes.” Both defendants strongly deny any sexual wrongdoing.
Defence Challenges Evidence
Walker and Simpson’s legal teams argued that some fractures could have occurred during resuscitation and certain injuries might be explained by accidental falls. They maintain there is no direct evidence pinpointing who caused the fatal injuries. The defence is expected to question the prosecution’s timeline and medical interpretations when the trial continues. The case will resume next week with more medical, forensic, and digital evidence, including phone records and the defendants’ movements before Isabelle’s death. The trial is expected to last several more weeks.