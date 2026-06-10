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POLICE BUST Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

Wolverhampton Drugs Gang Leader Ricardo Samuels Jailed for Two Years

Ricardo Samuels, 34, the leader of a Wolverhampton drugs gang, has been jailed for two years and six months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, MDMA, and zopiclone. The sentencing took place at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 June following an investigation by West Midlands Police’s County Lines Taskforce. Samuels was caught after sending nearly 24,000 texts arranging drug supplies between January and June last year.  

Massive Drug Operation Exposed

Police uncovered that Samuels operated a drug phone line from his home in Warmley Close, sending thousands of messages to users. The illicit activity involved class A drugs worth around £94,000, distributing cocaine, MDMA, and zopiclone across the Wolverhampton area.

Co-defendants Also Sentenced

Kimberley Preece, 35, Samuels’ girlfriend, and Michael Ferringo, 33, his courier, both pleaded guilty to the same charges. Preece received a 22-month suspended sentence with conditions including unpaid work and monitoring. Ferringo was handed a 21-month suspended sentence with similar requirements.  

Coordinated Police Action

West Midlands Police carried out warrants at four properties on 21 August last year, leading to the arrests of Samuels and his associates. The investigation involved analysing communications data that linked the phone used to operate the drug line directly to Samuels.

Police Appeal To Community

“Drug dealers target the most vulnerable, ruining lives and blighting communities,

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