Lightning Sparks Two House Fires in East Sussex Overnight

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tackled two separate house fires overnight after lightning strikes set properties ablaze in Eastbourne and Bexhill. The first fire broke out at 12:03 am on 27 June on Selmeston Road in Eastbourne when a roof caught fire. Just 16 minutes later, at 12:19am, emergency services responded to another lightning-induced blaze on Long Avenue, Bexhill.
Rapid Fire Response
Joint Fire Control received multiple emergency calls — 16 relating to the Bexhill fire and five about the Eastbourne incident. Fire crews deployed four engines to each scene amid ongoing lightning and challenging conditions caused by overhead cables.
Challenging Weather Conditions
The fire crews had to work through heavy lightning strikes, which complicated operations. Despite this, both incidents were contained with no injuries reported.
Ongoing Firefighting Efforts
By 1:30am, the Eastbourne crew reported good progress and began checking for remaining hot spots, with a re-inspection planned for 6am. The Bexhill operation was scaled down to three fire engines at 2:20am after the situation was largely under control.
Public Safety Notice
Residents are advised to avoid both affected areas while firefighters continue their work to ensure all hotspots are extinguished safely.