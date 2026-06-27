Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

Aiden Freeman, 28, from Godalming, Surrey, has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison after being found guilty at Lewes Crown Court of multiple child sex offences involving a girl under 13 in West Sussex. The offences occurred between 2012 and 2016, starting when the victim was just nine years old. The woman, now in her twenties, reported the abuse after years of struggling with its impact, with police supporting her throughout the investigation.

Long-running Abuse Case

The victim endured abuse over several years, with Freeman denying the allegations during the trial. The jury rejected his claim that the allegations were fabricated for attention.

Serious Sexual Offences

Freeman was convicted of two counts of assault by penetration and three counts of rape, all involving a girl under 13 years of age.

Court Verdict And Sentence

Following the guilty verdict at Lewes Crown Court, Freeman was handed a prison term of seven years and six months. Additionally, he has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Police Support And Investigation

Specially trained officers provided support to the victim throughout the investigation, ensuring her welfare during the court process.