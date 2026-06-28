Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

At 4.45pm on Saturday, 27 June, West Midlands Fire Service responded to reports of a person in trouble in the water at Swan Pool, West Bromwich. Crews from the Technical Rescue Unit and nearby fire stations arrived within five minutes to assist. Despite efforts from the fire service alongside West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service, a 55-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Rapid Rescue Response

Specialist water rescue teams from Handsworth, Tipton, and West Bromwich stations were mobilised to the scene promptly, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Tragic Outcome Confirmed

Despite the best efforts from all emergency services, the woman could not be saved. The incident remains a sombre reminder of water safety risks.

Support For Family And Community

Authorities have extended their condolences to the woman’s family and friends during this difficult time.