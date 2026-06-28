Fundraiser Launched for Convicted Southampton Killer Vickrum Digwa

A fundraising page titled “Two Sides to Every Story” has been created on Give Send Go to raise money for Vickrum Digwa, the man serving a life sentence for murdering 18-year-old Southampton University student Henry Nowak in December 2025. The campaign aims to support Digwa’s legal efforts and promote an alternative narrative, despite the trial disproving his claims of racial attack and self-defence.

Convicted Killers Fundraiser Sparks Outrage

Digwa was convicted of fatally stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing the unarmed Henry Nowak and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years. During the investigation and trial, Digwa provided false information to the police, attempting to shift blame away from himself. The fundraiser’s launch has raised ethical concerns about supporting a violent offender.

Campaign Seeks Legal And Narrative

The Give Send Go page, created by Laxshmi Kaur, appeals for funds to “give Vickrum his story back,” claiming rumours and political biases have damaged his reputation. It aims to pay for legal help and fact-finding to present what it calls a “complete, fair account.” However, the campaign’s title and message have been criticised for misrepresenting the thorough court findings.

Serious Concerns Over Crowdfunding Platform

The gravity of the offence and the victim’s innocence have been highlighted.

Digwa’s deception during the police inquiry undermines his claims.

Supporting a convicted murderer risks diminishing the seriousness of the crime.

Platforms hosting such campaigns face scrutiny for moral responsibility and accountability.

Broader Ethical Debate Emerges

The fundraiser fuels wider discussions on whether crowdfunding should be allowed for violent offenders and how such campaigns can distort public understanding of established court facts. The presence of this active page ignites debate about narrative manipulation and the responsibilities of online platforms in cases involving serious harm.