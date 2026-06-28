A lightning strike hit a house in Ulcombe last night, causing a fire that severely damaged the property. Firefighters battled the blaze overnight despite low water pressure, and thankfully, no one was injured. However, the family’s indoor cat, Charlie, went missing during the incident and has not been seen since.

Firefighters Battle Overnight Blaze

The Ulcombe fire brigade worked tirelessly to control the flames, facing challenges from the limited water supply in the area. A temporary water butt was set up to assist with firefighting efforts. Community members praised the emergency services for their dedication, with some crews working over 24-hour shifts to protect local residents.

Wents Service Station Supports Emergency

Nearby Wents Service Station remained open throughout the night, offering refreshments and facilities to firefighters on duty. The garage confirmed it suffered no damage and will open as usual on Monday morning to serve customers.

Missing Cat Raises Concern

Charlie, the family’s indoor and timid cat, escaped during the fire while firefighters were at the scene. Neighbours and residents are urged to keep an eye out for the missing pet and report any sightings to help reunite the cat with its owners.

Community Offers Support

Messages of support and gratitude have poured in for both the affected family and emergency responders. The community continues to rally around those impacted by the lightning strike and fire.