Missing Man Terrence Arnold Last Seen in Chatham – Police Appeal

Kent Police have launched an urgent appeal to find Terrence Arnold, 63, who went missing in Chatham. The stocky man was last spotted at around 7:42am on Friday 26 June 2026 in the Western Avenue area.

Details of the Missing Man

Terrence is approximately 5ft 10in tall with short grey hair. He was wearing a black jacket, beige printed T-shirt, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe along the sides, and black trainers. It is believed he was carrying a walking stick when last seen.

Possible Links To Cornwall

Police believe Terrence may have connections to Cornwall, which could be relevant to the ongoing search efforts.

How To Help Find Terrence

Kent Police urge anyone with information about Terrence Arnold’s whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 26-688. Alternatively, non-urgent tips can be given by calling 101 or via live chat at www.kent.police.uk.