Cape Verde Captain Ryan Mendes Investigated For Alleged Rape In New Zealand

The captain of Cape Verde’s 2026 World Cup squad, Ryan Mendes, is under criminal investigation in New Zealand over an alleged rape. The incident reportedly took place in March at an Auckland hotel following a match against Chile. New Zealand Police have confirmed their inquiry, while FIFA has acknowledged the case and is cooperating with local authorities. The accuser, a Brazilian woman who served as the team’s translator, initially raised concerns with Cape Verde’s football federation but received no support before filing a formal police complaint.

Allegation Details

The woman, employed as a Portuguese-language translator for the Cape Verde team during the tournament in New Zealand, alleges that Mendes raped her after the Chile match. She sought medical treatment for injuries consistent with sexual violence, documented in a clinical report which has been submitted to investigators. Authorities are waiting for forensic examination results before proceeding further.

Fifa Response

FIFA stated it takes “any allegation of misconduct” seriously and confirmed contact with New Zealand police. The organisation is monitoring the situation closely amid mounting scrutiny over players participating in the tournament while under criminal investigation. Attempts to reach Mendes or Cape Verde’s football federation for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

World Cup Context

Cape Verde is the smallest nation ever to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup, making headlines with an impressive group stage performance, including a draw against world number one Spain. Mendes played in all three group matches. The team faces Argentina in the Round of 32 on Friday – a match now overshadowed by the ongoing investigation.

Broader Controversies

This case joins other recent World Cup controversies involving players facing serious allegations. For instance, Ghana’s Thomas Partey is also competing despite facing multiple rape accusations. These developments are raising questions about FIFA’s policies on player eligibility amid criminal probes. If you have been affected by the issues in this article, support is available through Rape Crisis England and Wales.