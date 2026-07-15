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LIFE SENTANCE Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

Business partner jailed for life after fatal hunting knife attack in New Cross

A man who travelled with two young children before fatally stabbing his former business partner with a hunting knife in a row over money has been jailed for life. Ben Wazabanga, 24, of Fairfax Road, Bedford, was sentenced at the Old Bailey to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years after being convicted of the murder of Ayowale Aladejana, 26. The fatal attack took place outside Mr Aladejana’s home in Monson Road, New Cross, south London. A jury found Wazabanga guilty of murder following a trial at Southwark Crown Court in June.

Dispute over business investment

The court heard the two men had previously been business associates and had fallen out over money invested in a car rental business. Following the dispute, Wazabanga armed himself with a hunting knife and travelled from Bedford to south London to confront Mr Aladejana. He fatally stabbed the 26-year-old outside his home after tracking him down. Investigators also established that Wazabanga had travelled to the area with two small children in his car before carrying out the attack.

CCTV and phone evidence

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police pieced together the events leading up to the murder using extensive CCTV footage and mobile phone analysis. The investigation showed Wazabanga had planned the confrontation after becoming increasingly angry over the financial dispute. The evidence proved he had deliberately armed himself before confronting Mr Aladejana, leading to the fatal stabbing.

Life sentence

On Monday, 13 July, Wazabanga was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum of 24 years before he can be considered for parole. The Metropolitan Police said the conviction was secured through meticulous investigative work, which enabled detectives to present compelling evidence demonstrating the planning behind the attack. Mr Aladejana’s family continue to be supported following his death.

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