Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

A violent knifeman who carried out a frenzied and unprovoked stabbing attack on two strangers at a London Underground station has had his prison sentence increased by seven years following an intervention by the Solicitor General. Nicholas Orlando Green, of Kennington Park Road, Southwark, will now serve a 23-year extended sentence after the Court of Appeal ruled his original sentence was unduly lenient. The increase followed a referral by Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

Unprovoked attack at Kennington Underground station

The court heard that on 27 March 2024, Green, then aged 35, entered Kennington Underground station and launched a brutal knife attack on two men who were returning home. Without warning, Green repeatedly stabbed one victim before a second man courageously intervened in an attempt to stop the assault. Green then turned on the second man, stabbing him multiple times. Both victims suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for emergency treatment. As he fled the station, Green also assaulted a woman.

Court increases sentence

Green was originally sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on 4 December 2025. He received a 16-year extended sentence, comprising:

11 years’ imprisonment , and

, and A five-year extended licence period.

Following the referral by the Solicitor General, the Court of Appeal ruled on 15 July 2026 that the sentence should be increased. Green will now serve:

18 years’ imprisonment , followed by

, followed by A five-year extended licence period,

bringing the total extended sentence to 23 years.

Solicitor General welcomes ruling

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves KC MP said:

“This was a shocking and horrific attack. Green targeted three people with extreme merciless violence.

“The bravery shown by the victim who stepped in to help was remarkable, and my thoughts are with all those affected.

“I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Green’s sentence and remain committed to ensuring those who carry out serious knife attacks face the full force of the law.”

British Transport Police response

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell, of British Transport Police, also welcomed the decision. He said:

“We wholeheartedly welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to increase Green’s sentence to a 23-year sentence.

“His victims – who were complete strangers to him – continue to live with the physical and psychological impact of the shocking and unprovoked attack at Kennington Underground station in March 2024.

“I hope this outcome provides some additional comfort knowing that Green will now serve an even longer sentence.”

Green had previously been convicted of:

Two counts of wounding with intent ;

; One count of possession of a bladed article ; and

; and One count of assault by beating.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling means he will now spend significantly longer in prison before becoming eligible for release under the terms of his extended sentence.