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MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Bracknell

Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Found Dead in Bracknell

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property in Bracknell on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Birkdale, in the Great Hollands area of Bracknell, shortly before 7am on Wednesday 15 July, following reports that a woman had suffered a serious head injury.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the woman at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of a complex investigation and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death.

“We understand incidents such as this can be concerning for the local community.

“However, a man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and, at this stage, we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Police scene guards remain in place at addresses in Birkdale and nearby Liscombe as detectives continue their enquiries.

DCI Brangwin added: “You will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while our enquiries remain ongoing.

“Anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to one of our officers.

“I would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances of this incident, either on social media or elsewhere, as this may cause additional distress to those affected and could impact our investigation.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist our enquiries, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260361034.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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