Government Unveils Measures to Secure Future of Dartmoor’s Iconic Ponies

New financial support and grazing reforms aim to protect semi-wild herds for generations to come

The Government has announced a package of new protections and financial support designed to secure the long-term future of Dartmoor’s iconic ponies, ensuring the treasured animals remain a permanent feature of the national park. The measures, announced by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) on Wednesday, 15 July, are intended to safeguard both the heritage breeds and the farmers who care for them.

Ponies removed from stocking calculations

One of the most significant changes means Dartmoor ponies will no longer be included in livestock stocking rate calculations under new Environmental Management agreements. The move means farmers will no longer face having to choose between keeping ponies on the moor or maintaining their sheep and cattle numbers. The change implements a recommendation made in the 2023 Fursdon Review, an independent review into the management of protected sites on Dartmoor. The Government has also committed to monitoring pony numbers across the moor to ensure populations do not fall below current levels. Around 900 to 1,500 ponies currently graze across Dartmoor.

New financial incentives for pony keepers

A dedicated pony supplement will also be introduced within Government farming schemes to remove any financial incentive for farmers to reduce pony numbers. The supplement will support commoners and land managers while recognising the important role ponies play in conservation grazing. The Government has also asked the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group to develop a whole-moor grazing framework, balancing environmental recovery with the needs of farming communities.

Vital role in nature recovery

Dartmoor’s semi-wild ponies are regarded as an iconic part of the landscape and play a crucial role in maintaining internationally important habitats through natural grazing. Large parts of Dartmoor have experienced long-term ecological decline, with conservation experts saying the right balance of grazing is essential to restoring biodiversity. Marian Spain, Chief Executive of Natural England, said:

“Natural England has always been clear that Dartmoor’s ponies play a central role in shaping the landscape and supporting nature, and we want to see them continue to do so.

“The government policy changes announced today will enable us to work with farmers to secure the agreements we need to recover nature on Dartmoor.”

‘A valued and essential part of Dartmoor’

Phil Stocker, Chair of the Dartmoor Land Use Management Group, welcomed the announcement. He said:

“This announcement gives pony keepers the reassurance they need that Dartmoor’s native pony populations are a valued and essential part of the ecology and culture of Dartmoor.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte Faulkner, Chair of the Dartmoor Hill Pony Association, thanked ministers for responding to widespread public support. She said:

“We would like to thank the Secretary of State for listening to over 220,000 people who care about the future of the semi-wild Dartmoor Hill Pony herds.

“This will support Dartmoor’s biodiversity, culture and tourism, keeping Dartmoor as we know and love it for generations to come.”

Support extended beyond Dartmoor

The Government confirmed the new pony supplement will not only benefit Dartmoor but will also be available, where eligible, to those grazing ponies on other upland landscapes including Exmoor and the Cumbrian Fells. Defra said the measures recognise the wider importance of native ponies in conservation grazing and form part of its commitment to protecting England’s most distinctive landscapes while supporting rural communities.