Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GRAVE CONCERNS Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body barred from registering new learners following serious breaches

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) has terminated its recognition agreement with the British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) following what it described as “serious and persistent” breaches of its obligations. The move means that, with immediate effect, BIIAB can no longer register new learners for any SIA licence-linked training qualifications. From 10 August 2026, it will also be prohibited from issuing any new licence-linked qualifications.

Unprecedented regulatory action

The SIA said the decision follows a series of intelligence-led, unannounced inspections carried out under Operation RESOLUTE, which uncovered significant concerns at training centres registered with BIIAB. According to the regulator, inspectors identified serious examples of training malpractice, leading to the unprecedented decision to terminate the awarding body’s recognition agreement. The action also follows intervention by Ofqual, which recently issued a legal Direction preventing BIIAB from enrolling new learners onto SIA licence-linked door supervisor and security guarding qualifications.

Public safety concerns

Tim Archer, the SIA’s Executive Director of Licensing and Standards, said maintaining confidence in the licensing system was essential. He said:

“Licensing is a visible safeguard that protects the public and requires licence holders to be appropriately qualified.

“It is critical to public safety that front line security operatives obtain their SIA licence through legitimately earned qualifications, delivered by training providers that meet our rigorous standards.”

He added:

“Through Operation RESOLUTE, we will continue to act swiftly to deal with non-compliance, root out malpractice in training centres, and ensure the public have trust in security licensing, which must be protected from those who seek to exploit it.”

Ofqual monitoring compliance

Ofqual confirmed it has written to BIIAB outlining its obligations to protect existing learners affected by the decision. Amanda Swann, Ofqual’s Executive Director for Delivery, said regulators were working closely together to tackle malpractice within the qualifications sector. She said:

“We want to demonstrate clearly that regulators are working together to tackle malpractice, and to protect the interests of learners and the safety and security of the general public.

“Those that do not take these matters seriously will be held to account.”

Operation RESOLUTE

The SIA said it has significantly increased intelligence-led inspections over the past 18 months through Operation RESOLUTE, targeting poor training standards, fraud and malpractice within the commercial security training sector. While the regulator said the majority of training providers continue to meet the required standards, it warned that failures undermine confidence in the licensing system and could pose a risk to public safety. The SIA removed BIIAB from its online course finder for door supervisor and security guarding qualifications on 9 July, ahead of the formal termination of its recognition agreement. The regulator said it will continue working with Ofqual to ensure training providers and awarding organisations maintain the high standards expected for qualifications linked to SIA licences.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

TRAGIC NEWS British Tourist Dies on Cruise Ship Off Coast of Crete as Investigation Launched

UK News
Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

TRUMP PARDON Rapper Boosie Badazz sues lobbying firm after allegedly paying $600,000 in bid for Trump pardon

UK News
Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

BARRISTER GUILTY Rising lawyer convicted of helping gangster track down rival after assassination attempt

UK News
Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

PEACEHAVEN COLLISION Man Charged After Peacehaven Collision Investigation

UK News
Burntisland man who raped sleeping woman and repeatedly assaulted another jailed for five-and-a-half years

PREDATORY RAPIST JAILED Burntisland man who raped sleeping woman and repeatedly assaulted another jailed for five-and-a-half years

UK News
Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

EXPLOSIVES HORROR Three family members accused after police allegedly uncover RPG and explosive devices at Christchurch home

UK News
Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

BIZARRE BEHAVIOUR Man jailed after defecating on social club wall and using sandwich to clean himself

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

PUB BRAWL Police release CCTV appeal after man assaulted inside Plymouth pub

UK News
Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

SHOP AMBUSH Police release image after man allegedly grabbed by the neck inside Chatham supermarket

UK News
Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

TERROR PROBE Eight men remain in custody after 12 arrested over suspected far-right terror threat to Islamic gathering

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

ATTEMPTED RAPE BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

BTP release CCTV images after woman attacked on Bakerloo Line train

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

ROBBERY ATTEMPT Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

Police release CCTV appeal after attempted robbery in Bedford

UK News
Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

PICTURED Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

UK News
Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

Senior Met Police officer dismissed for abusing position of power over junior colleague

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

HISTORIC ABUSE CHARGES Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

UK News
Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

Eight men charged with rape and child sexual abuse offences following decades-long grooming investigation

UK News
Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

GRAVE CONCERNS Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

UK News
Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

UK News
Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

HACKNEY VICTIM NAMED Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

UK News
Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

Man stabbed to death near Hackney school named as police hunt two suspects

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

M4 CRASH GUILTY PLEA Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

UK News
Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

UK News
Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

SENTANCE INCREASE Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

UK News
Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

Tube knifeman who stabbed two strangers in frenzied London Underground attack has sentence increased to 23 years

UK News
Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

CCTV APPEAL Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

UK News
Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

Police release images after man allegedly assaulted in Ashford town centre

UK News
Watch Live