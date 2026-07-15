Private Security Awarding Body Loses SIA Recognition Over Training Concerns

British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body barred from registering new learners following serious breaches

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) has terminated its recognition agreement with the British Institute of Innkeeping Awarding Body (BIIAB) following what it described as “serious and persistent” breaches of its obligations. The move means that, with immediate effect, BIIAB can no longer register new learners for any SIA licence-linked training qualifications. From 10 August 2026, it will also be prohibited from issuing any new licence-linked qualifications.

Unprecedented regulatory action

The SIA said the decision follows a series of intelligence-led, unannounced inspections carried out under Operation RESOLUTE, which uncovered significant concerns at training centres registered with BIIAB. According to the regulator, inspectors identified serious examples of training malpractice, leading to the unprecedented decision to terminate the awarding body’s recognition agreement. The action also follows intervention by Ofqual, which recently issued a legal Direction preventing BIIAB from enrolling new learners onto SIA licence-linked door supervisor and security guarding qualifications.

Public safety concerns

Tim Archer, the SIA’s Executive Director of Licensing and Standards, said maintaining confidence in the licensing system was essential. He said:

“Licensing is a visible safeguard that protects the public and requires licence holders to be appropriately qualified.

“It is critical to public safety that front line security operatives obtain their SIA licence through legitimately earned qualifications, delivered by training providers that meet our rigorous standards.”

He added:

“Through Operation RESOLUTE, we will continue to act swiftly to deal with non-compliance, root out malpractice in training centres, and ensure the public have trust in security licensing, which must be protected from those who seek to exploit it.”

Ofqual monitoring compliance

Ofqual confirmed it has written to BIIAB outlining its obligations to protect existing learners affected by the decision. Amanda Swann, Ofqual’s Executive Director for Delivery, said regulators were working closely together to tackle malpractice within the qualifications sector. She said:

“We want to demonstrate clearly that regulators are working together to tackle malpractice, and to protect the interests of learners and the safety and security of the general public.

“Those that do not take these matters seriously will be held to account.”

Operation RESOLUTE

The SIA said it has significantly increased intelligence-led inspections over the past 18 months through Operation RESOLUTE, targeting poor training standards, fraud and malpractice within the commercial security training sector. While the regulator said the majority of training providers continue to meet the required standards, it warned that failures undermine confidence in the licensing system and could pose a risk to public safety. The SIA removed BIIAB from its online course finder for door supervisor and security guarding qualifications on 9 July, ahead of the formal termination of its recognition agreement. The regulator said it will continue working with Ofqual to ensure training providers and awarding organisations maintain the high standards expected for qualifications linked to SIA licences.