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M4 CRASH GUILTY PLEA Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

Man admits manslaughter after fatal M4 crash that claimed lives of two passengers

A man has admitted manslaughter following a fatal collision on the M4 that claimed the lives of two people and left another seriously injured. Maninder Singh Brar, 28, of Minterne Way, Hayes, pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday, 15 July, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. Brar admitted:

  • Two counts of manslaughter;
  • Two counts of causing death whilst uninsured;
  • Causing serious injury by dangerous driving;
  • Handling stolen goods; and
  • Failing to stop following a road traffic collision.

Fatal collision on the M4

Police were called at 11.37pm following reports of a serious collision on the M4 in Hillingdon. Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene where the occupants of a white Volkswagen Golf were being treated. Despite the efforts of paramedics, Mohammad Hagila, 63, died at the scene. A second passenger, Dil Jan, 62, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but sadly died from her injuries on 6 June. A third occupant, a 29-year-old man, was also taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police statement

Acting Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua, who is leading the Metropolitan Police investigation, said:

“This is a truly tragic case in which two innocent members of the public have lost their lives.

“Our deepest sympathies and support remain with the family of Mohammad and Dil Jan, who have suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts are with them as they face this incredibly painful and difficult time.

“The fact Brar has now pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter reflects the seriousness of his actions and the devastating consequences they had for those involved.

“This case serves as a reminder of the severe consequences that dangerous driving can have and the profound, lasting harm it can cause to innocent road users, their families and the wider community.”

Sentencing

Brar is due to be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on 23 August. The Metropolitan Police said the guilty pleas bring the criminal proceedings a significant step closer to conclusion while providing some measure of accountability for the families of those who lost their lives.

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