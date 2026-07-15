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FAMILY TRAGEDY Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

Mother and two young children die in triple drowning at popular Spanish beauty spot

A mother and her two young children have died in a tragic drowning at a popular swimming and picnic spot in Spain.

The 29-year-old woman and her children, aged 11 and three, were found dead after entering the water at the Roncal Dam on the Ezra River.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, with emergency services receiving the alarm at 4.39pm.

Paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene, where crews launched an extensive rescue operation.

Despite desperate efforts lasting more than an hour to revive the family, all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Popular swimming location

The tragedy unfolded at the Roncal Dam, a well-known beauty spot popular with swimmers, families and picnickers due to its clear waters and wooded surroundings.

Emergency crews remained at the scene as police began investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

Investigation launched

Spanish police are treating the incident as a tragic accident, although a formal investigation has been launched to establish exactly what happened and to rule out any suspicious circumstances.

The identities of the mother and her two children have not yet been formally released.

The latest tragedy comes amid growing concern over a series of fatal drownings across Spain during the summer months, with emergency services repeatedly urging people to take extra care when swimming in rivers, lakes and reservoirs, where hidden currents, sudden drops and cold water can present serious dangers.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

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